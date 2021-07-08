Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar dies

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar succumbed to age-related illnesses on Wednesday, July 7. His death was announced on his Twitter page by his trusted friend, Faisal Farooqui.

The 98-year old actor was laid to rest at Juhu Qabarastan in Mumbai, with full state honours the same afternoon. Known for his elaborate work in Indian cinema spanning more than 50 years, Kumar leaves behind a priceless legacy through his rich contributions to the world of arts and culture. With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago.



We are from God and to Him we return. - Faisal Farooqui — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021 Thank you @PMOIndia and @CMOMaharashtra for according Dilip Sahib burial with state funeral protocols. - Saira Banu Khan 🙏 https://t.co/ZofMEdUGmB — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021 Kumar made his acting debut in the 1944 film “Jwar Bhata” and appeared in over 65 films throughout his career.

Known as the “Tragedy King” of Bollywood, Kumar never limited himself to any specific genres. The prolific legend was a part of comedies, dramas and even romance. His most memorable acting was in films like “Aan”, “Daag”, “Devdas”, “Madhumati”, “Azaad”, “Mughal-e-Azam” and “Gunga Jamuna”, among others.

Fans, friends and fellow colleagues of the film fraternity paid their respects to Kumar on social media. Legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: “T 3958 - An institution has gone.. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' .. My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss .. Deeply saddened". T 3958 - An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' ..

My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss .. 🤲🤲🤲

Deeply saddened .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 7, 2021 While actor Suniel Shetty tweeted: “Today marks the end of an era, as we lost the brightest star of Indian Cinema. You will always live in our hearts Dilip Sahab. Rest in Peace!”