Victoria Beckham: Brooklyn and Nicola are the 'sweetest couple'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Victoria Beckham has hailed her son Brooklyn and his fiancé Nicola Peltz as the "sweetest couple". The Spice Girls singer turned fashion designer heaped praise on eldest child and her future daughter in law as she shared a photograph of them cuddled together at sunset. She wrote on Instagram: "The sweetest couple at sunset ... @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz, looking so amazing in the #VBPAW20 rose print dress! (sic)" View this post on Instagram The sweetest couple at sunset 💕 @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz, looking so amazing in the #VBPAW20 rose print dress! A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Aug 10, 2020 at 9:26am PDT Meanwhile, Brooklyn and Nicola are reportedly keen to have three engagement parties. A source said "There have been a lot of logistical problems with Brooklyn and Nicola's engagement parties.

“Nicola's dad is friends with Trump and a lot of republicans, which is the complete opposite to Victoria's friends.

“She thinks many of her liberal friends won't attend a bash with Trump so she is planning a party in the UK.

“So right now there is one in the UK, one in Florida and one in New York. And then, of course, there is all the planning for the actual wedding."

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will also be invited to the wedding, as they are all friends.

A source said: "Brooklyn's wedding will be one of the most star-studded weddings of all time thanks to his parents' connections.

“Prince Harry and Meghan are top of the pile as David and Victoria are good friends with them and know their attendance would make the day even more special.

“Their schedules are so hectic that David and Victoria want to get their invitations out as quickly as possible ... Brooklyn's godfather, Sir Elton John, is also a good pal of Harry and Meghan's and Victoria and David hope his presence will also encourage them to take a pew. It's going to be a real 'who's who' of weddings - packed with famous faces."