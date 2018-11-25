Victoria Beckham. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, File)

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham has announced she is launching her own YouTube channel.

The 44-year-old fashion designer - who is married to soccer star David Beckham - has announced that she's launching a channel on the video-sharing website, describing it as a "new chapter" in her life.

Victoria - whose announcement was accompanied by a video shot during this year's London Fashion Week - wrote on Twitter: "At September's LFW @DerekBlasberg joined me at my store to celebrate #VBSince08! Today I have special news to share. I will be launching my own @YouTube channel with beauty tutorials, styling tips and lots of stuff from me! Subscribe to my channel at http://bit.ly/VB-YouTube x VB (sic)"

In the video, Victoria is filmed joking with American fashion journalist Derek Blasberg.

She says in the clip: "I am starting my own YouTube channel, that will be full of styling tutorials, lots of stuff from me and apparently ... you naked. Apparently people want it, it's what they want, what they really really want - and it's coming on my channel!"

Victoria subsequently added: "This is a new chapter right now. I can put my foot on the gas and do everything that I've wanted to do for a long, long time."

The British star's announcement comes shortly after the other four members of the Spice Girls - Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner - confirmed their long-awaited reunion.

Rusty Updegraff, Mel B's former nanny, recently suggested that Mel's supposedly blunt approach may have been behind Victoria's decision to spurn the chance to rejoin the group.

Rusty said: "I don't know what happened with Victoria.

"Mel likes to be in control so that may have caused issues."