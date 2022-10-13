Vin Diesel dethrones Prince William as 2022 World’s Hottest Bald Man

William, Prince of Wales, has been defeated by Hollywood star Vin Diesel for the title of 2022 World’s Hottest Bald Man. According to a study carried out by SEO agency Reboot, the Dominic Toretto in the “Fast & Furious” film franchise claimed the honour for 2022 with a score of 6.46 out of 10.

Different aspects such as facial Golden Ratio, Twitter sentiment analysis, net worth and height are considered in the study, reports aceshowbiz.com. The study also looked at the cranial shine factor for each heart-throb. These aspects were then used to create an index score out of 10. The study shows that Diesel’s head is rather shiny, with a cranial luminance of 563.65 candelas per square meter, which means his head reflects light with 70.46% of the luminous intensity of a standard light bulb.

The 55-year-old actor is also slightly taller than the average male, at 1.75m. Prince William, who had won the title two times in-a-row, dropped to No 5 this year with a score of 6.13. Some points that managed to keep him in the top five include his tall height at 1.87m, which puts him as the second tallest in the group. The study shows that 15.69% of all tweets regarding Prince William depict him as sexy.

The runner-up place went to actor Stanley Tucci, with a score of 6.33. Though “S W A T.” actor Shemar Moore has a shinier head than Diesel with his head reflecting light at 71.85% of a standard light bulb, he came in at No 3 slot. Diesel’s former “Fast & Furious” co-star Dwayne Johnson only came in at No 9. At 1.93m, the former wrestler-turned-actor is the tallest of the group and scored 3.62 out of 10. Related Video: