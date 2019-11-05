"Fast & Furious" actor Vin Diesel paid tribute to Paul Walker's daughter Meadow on her 21st birthday this week.
The "Fast & Furious" actor - whose co-star tragically passed away in 2013 at the age of 40 when he was involved in a car crash - posted a touching tribute on Instagram to mark Meadow's 21st birthday as he said he's "always been proud" of her.
He wrote: "I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming... but the truth is I have always been proud of you.
"Happy Birthday Meadow! I know it's your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid. Uncle Vin."
Meadow responded: "Thank you so much. I can't wait to see you soon. And my little angels. Love you."