Viola Davis brings virtual tears to fans eyes

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

"How To Get Away With Murder" lead actress Viola Davis took to Twitter to offer her fans and followers some advice on acting. Davis tweeted: "If you want to act, there is no expiration date....except of course the obvious one. The bigger question is where do you want to land? "Do you want to be a celebrity or an artist? If you want to be an artist, the possibilities are limitless as is the fulfillment. #AskViola #HTGAWM".

If you want to act, there is no expiration date.except of course the obvious one. The bigger question is where do you want to land? Do you want to be a celebrity or an artist? If you want to be an artist, the possibilities are limitless as is the fulfillment. #AskViola #HTGAWM https://t.co/BMHwSXNWem — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 17, 2020

The tweet was instantly flooded with comments and questions from people who wish to be actors some day. Davis was very interactive with the tweets.

@yaya_luvs_pooka asked Davis what it was that kept her going in the entertainment industry.



"@violadavis what advice would you give someone like me who have always wanted to act but lacked confidence and feel that it’s too late because of age? Also, with all the bumps in the road and obstacles that you faced, what was it that made you not give up?".

@violadavis what advice would you give someone like me who have always wanted to act but lacked confidence and feel that it’s too late because of age? Also, with all the bumps in the road and obstacles that you faced, what was it that made you not give up? — LISA (@yaya_luvs_pooka) April 17, 2020

To which Davis replied: "I have my moments of frustration but the love of the work and the knowledge of who I am and what I contribute always brings me back. #AskViola #HTGAWM," she wrote.

I have my moments of frustration but the love of the work and the knowledge of who I am and what I contribute always brings me back. #AskViola #HTGAWM — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 17, 2020

The "The Help" star replies brought virtual tears to some of her fans eyes.

@pinupkenya said: "Thank you for this answer! You seriously brought tears to my eyes. I’m chronically ill and have been working in BG off and on for years as my health will allow, always dreaming of doing more and this reminded to never give up, no matter how long it takes".

Thank you for this answer! You seriously brought tears to my eyes. I’m chronically ill and have been working in BG off and on for years as my health will allow, always dreaming of doing more and this reminded to never give up, no matter how long it takes. — Kenya (@pinupkenya) April 17, 2020

@yaya_luvs_pooka said: "Ok, I have tears right now frfr first...Thank you so much for that Wisdom (The Principles Thing). As some1 said,this applies to so many others areas of life. Secondly, you saw my tweet I have tears and my cheeks hurt from smiling. Thnk you for making my night ((hugs))".