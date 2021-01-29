Viola Davis pens moving tribute to on-screen mom Cicely Tyson

Viola Davis has shared a touching tribute to the late Cicely Tyson and thanked her for "shifting" her life and making her realise her potential. The “Sounder” star passed away on Thursday afternoon, aged 96, and her “How to Get Away with Murder” co-star, who played Cicely's character Ophelia Harkness' daughter Annalise Keating on the hit ABC legal thriller, has admitted she is "heartbroken" by the news of her death. Viola thanked Cicely, who she also starred alongside in the 2011 flick, “The Help”, for making her feel "loved, seen and valued" in a world where there is still racial inequality and for making her see the "possibilities" in herself. She began: “I’m devastated. My heart is just broken. “I loved you so much!! You were everything to me! You made me feel loved and seen and valued in a world where there is still a cloak of invisibility for us dark chocolate girls. You gave me permission to dream….because it was only in my dreams that I could see the possibilities in myself. (sic)"

The Oscar-winner also thanked Cicely for changing her life and said she will live on in her memory.

She added: “I’m not ready for you to be my angel yet.

“But…I also understand that it’s only when the last person who has a memory of you dies, that you’ll truly be dead. In that case, you will be immortal.

“Thank you for shifting my life. Thank you for the long talks. Thank you for loving me. Rest well", alongside three heartbroken emojis.

Cicely's passing was confirmed by her family, who wrote in a statement: "With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon. At this time, please allow the family their privacy."

Whilst her manager, Larry Thompson, added: "I have managed Miss Tyson’s career for over 40 years, and each year was a privilege and blessing.

"Cicely thought of her new memoir as a Christmas tree decorated with all the ornaments of her personal and professional life. Today she placed the last ornament, a Star, on top of the tree."

Tributes have poured in for the late star.

Among those to pay their respects was Shonda Rhimes - who produced “How to Get Away with Murder” .

She penned: "She was an extraordinary person. And this is an extraordinary loss. She had so much to teach. And I still have so much to learn. I am grateful for every moment. Her power and grace will be with us forever."

While “Euphoria” star Zendaya wrote: "This one hurts, today we honour and celebrate the life of one of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you Cicely Tyson. Rest in great power."

This one hurts, today we honor and celebrate the life of one of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you Cicely Tyson. Rest in great power. pic.twitter.com/vwchWT5512 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 29, 2021

Cicely - who won three Primetime Emmy Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Tony Award and an Academy Award amongst others - only released her memoir, “Just as I Am”, just two days prior to her death.