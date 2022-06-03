Vivica A Fox: Jada Pinkett Smith showed no accountability for Will Smith’s Oscars slap

Vivica A Fox believes that Jada Pinkett Smith took “no accountability” for her role in husband Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. The “Kill Bill” actress fought back tears as she discussed comments made by Pinkett Smith on “Red Table Talk” on Wednesday about a reconciliation between Smith and Rock. She said she believed that Pinkett Smith should take more responsibility for the controversy, which saw the “King Richard” star slap the comedian at the Academy Awards for joking about his wife’s shaved head.

Watch video Speaking on Thursday's episode of “The Wendy Williams Show”, Fox said: “This is going to be difficult for me. These are my peers. I've done a movie with both of them. “ ‘Set It Off’ with Jada and ‘Independence Day’ with Will Smith, which absolutely changed my life. When I saw this video last night, it made me cry, I'll be very honest with you guys.”

The 57-year-old star continued: “I really felt to be a partner to Will Smith whose career basically took a crumble that night. “We were all rooting for Will Smith that night – Oscar night – we wanted him to win. Will Smith that night, as far as I was concerned, was going to be crowned this generation's Sidney Poitier, which is a huge honour.” Presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, in Los Angeles. Picture: Chris Pizzello/AP Fox said she felt that Pinkett Smith had a role in the incident, which overshadowed Smith’s Oscar win for best actor on the night.

She explained: “Will Smith was defending her honour, that’s the reason he walked on stage and slapped because he felt like his wife had been offended, so for me to see no accountability as a partner… “Also, let's not forget, Chris Rock was assaulted for basically telling a joke that I really felt wasn't that bad.” Fox had hoped that the couple would take more responsibility in the aftermath.

