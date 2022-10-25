Vivica A Fox says Kanye West 'risks ruining his legacy'

Vivica A Fox has warned Kanye West that he risks ruining his "legacy" with his controversial comments. The 58-year-old actress has told West, 45, that he shouldn't feel "afraid" to seek help after he recently posted anti-Semitic messages on social media.

Story continues below Advertisement

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Kanye, if I can say this to you, my brother – if you need help, don't be afraid to go get it. Please do, because it's just, don't ruin your legacy like this. “You have four beautiful children that don't need to see daddy's legacy absolutely destroyed like that."

Fox said West, who recently wore a "White Lives Matter" shirt at a fashion show, was "missing his mother". She said: "I believe more than anything else, he's missing his mother, somebody that would say: 'Now, boy, you done went too far.'" West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, has also voiced her disapproval of his anti-Semitic messages.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 41-year-old star took to social media to write that hate speech was in excusable, although she didn't mention the rap star by name. Kim, who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with West, wrote on Twitter: "I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end." Earlier, several of Kim's family members, among them mom Kris Jenner and her sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, all voiced their support for the Jewish community following Kanye's controversial comments.

Story continues below Advertisement