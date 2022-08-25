Vivica Fox hasn't spoken to Jada Pinkett Smith since Oscars comments

Vivica Fox hasn't spoken to Jada Pinkett Smith since she questioned her reaction to the Oscars controversy. The 58-year-old actress previously accused Pinkett Smith, 50, of being "self-righteous" after Will Smith hit comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife at the Oscars.

Fox has revealed that she hasn't spoken to the actress since her comments in June. Related Video: Fox, who starred alongside Will in “Independence Day”, told PEOPLE: "I think they're just really going through a season of healing right now.

"Listen, I love Will Smith. He's one of my favourite people on the planet. We all make mistakes. If there's one person that deserves a second chance, it is him. I think he's taken full accountability for his actions and he apologised. Watch video: "I just hope that we can all move forward from the incident and learned that it must never happen again, especially on that magnitude of a stage."

Earlier this year, Fox suggested that Pinkett Smith needed to show "more accountability" for the Oscars controversy. She said: "I just wish we could have just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada's part, and that's my feelings." The Oscars controversy was sparked by a joke about Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

The actress, who suffers from alopecia, subsequently addressed the incident during an episode of “Red Table Talk”. She shared: "My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile. The state of the world today, we need them both, and we all actually need one another more than ever. "Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together."