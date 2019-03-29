Wade Robson. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Wade Robson's timeline of events in his allegations of child sexual abuse against Michael Jackson has allegedly been disproven by his own mother in historic court documents. The choreographer alleges in the HBO documentary 'Leaving Neverland' that the late King of Pop - who died in 2009 - sexually abused him after befriending him as a child.

Wade claims the abuse started when his family went to the Grand Canyon and he stayed behind with the 'Thriller' hitmaker, but according to biographer Mike Smallcombe, a court testimony from 1993 shows his mother Joy insisting that Wade did join them on their trip.

Mike has alleged that Wade's sexual abuse claims are a lie, as Joy testified under oath to say Wade came with her to the Grand Canyon, and therefore did not stay behind with Michael.

Speaking to Mirror Online, Mike said: "In the documentary, Wade Robson described how he and his then 10-year-old sister stayed in Jackson's bedroom the first two nights they were ever at Neverland in January 1990.

"Wade then claimed that his family left to go to the Grand Canyon, while he stayed behind with Jackson alone at Neverland for the next five days.

"Wade claimed it was then when he was first abused by Jackson, going into graphic detail about what had allegedly happened over the course of several nights."

Mike believes that Joy has "no reason" to be lying in her own testimony as she freely admitted leaving Wade alone with Michael on other occasions.

He added: "His mother, Joy Robson, testified under oath in a deposition in 1993/1994 in relation to the Jordan 'Jordy' Chandler case that Wade had actually gone with them on that trip to the Grand Canyon, before the entire family returned to Neverland for the second time the following weekend.

"Joy Robson had no reason to lie about this; she openly admitted that Wade stayed with Jackson alone on other occasions.

"She could have said, 'Wade stayed behind with Michael when we went away to the Grand Canyon between weekends', it wouldn't have made a difference."

Joy's testimony highlights that her "family" joined her on the Grand Canyon trip with no mention of Wade staying behind, and she later claims that the first time she left him alone with the 'Billie Jean' hitmaker was in 1993, three years after he alleges the abuse started.

Mike said: "Her words in that deposition were, 'We went to the ranch for the first weekend, and then we left and went to the Grand Canyon, and we toured. We came back to the ranch for the following weekend'.

"She was asked to elaborate on who had gone to the Grand Canyon, and she said 'my family'. There was no mention of Wade staying behind.

"To confirm this, later on, she revealed that the first time Wade stayed alone with Jackson at the ranch without her was actually in 1993. She said, 'My son has never been to the ranch without me up until this year (1993)'."

Mike - who wrote Michael's biography 'Making Michael' - admits Joy's testimony doesn't "categorically rule out" Wade's allegations, but has made him "wonder" about the story Wade gives in 'Leaving Neverland'.

He said: "All of this shows that Wade's story about being abused that first time, while the rest of his family had supposedly left the ranch to go to the Grand Canyon, is false.

"Of course, while this doesn't categorically rule out that Jackson abused Wade Robson, it does make you wonder if this extremely detailed and key story in the documentary has been fabricated."