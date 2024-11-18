Warner Music Africa teams up with Lupita Nyong’o for 'Mind Your Own' podcast

In a groundbreaking partnership, Warner Music Africa has teamed up with award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o on her upcoming podcast, “Mind Your Own.” According to a statement, the highly anticipated podcast is set to feature “vibrant sounds of Warner Music Africa’s artists with insightful conversations that explore the personal narratives of African identity from the perspective of Africans in the diaspora”.

The 10-part series is produced by KQED’s Snap Studios, who are known for producing podcast series such as “Snap Judgment” and “Spooked”. From soulful rhythms to modern Afrobeats, the podcast will include songs from artists from the African continent such as “O.T.T” by Rouge, “Show My Side” by CKay featuring Amaarae, and various songs from Somadina and Layzee Ella and Johannesburg’s Kiddo CSA. Through “Mind Your Own”, the Hollywood star seeks to explore the personal narratives of Africans in the diaspora, delving deep into themes of family, culture shock and the unique challenges faced by Africans navigating life on a global stage.

“Black Panther” actress Lupita Nyong’o. Picture: Supplied. “The podcast series aims to inspire and provoke thought, offering listeners a unique perspective through a rich journey of diverse stories that reflect the complex and multi-faceted nature of African identity,” read the statement. Temi Adeniji, managing director of Warner Music Africa said: “We are delighted to partner with Lupita Nyong’o, KQED’s Snap Studios, and Lemonada on the launch of ‘Mind Your Own’. “This platform not only brings our artists’ voices into meaningful global conversations but also highlights the richness and diversity of African music in an innovative format.