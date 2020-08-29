WATCH: 5 must-watch Chadwick Boseman videos

The death of Chadwick Boseman has sent shockwaves across the globe. The actor, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown with searing intensity before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, died Friday of cancer, his representative said. He was 43. Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side according to a statement released on his social media platforms. With Marvel fans paying their respects on social media and Hollywood greats like Halle Berry, Kerry Washington and singer Ciara all penning tributes to the late star, we put together 5 videos you must watch of Boseman Known for his amazing acting abilities, there was a talent that very little people knew about. The star could sing too.

Boseman appeared on "Popcorn With Peter Travers" and talked about the making of Marvel's Black Panther. In the clip, he is asked to sing Grandma's Hands by Bill Withers.

In 2019 at the 25th Annual SAG Awards, Boseman gave a moving speech after Black Panther walked away with the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award.

Standing next to his castmates, Boseman spoke about being young, gifted and black.

Back in 2018 Boseman surprised Black Panther fans together with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Fans of the movie filmed a video message sharing what the movie means to them - what they didn't know was that Chadwick Boseman was right behind the curtain, waiting to surprise them.

In another gem, Boseman was interviewed by Larry King in 2018 where he played “If Only You Knew”.

Although he admitted to being nervous about playing the game with Larry, he revealed some interesting things.

Probably one of the best scenes in Black Panther is when Boseman’s character, King T’challa gets ready for the battle of his life.

The scene starts off with music by Babes Wodumo which in itself is a queue that things could have only got better thereafter.