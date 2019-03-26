Adele and Jennifer Lawrence. Picture: Instagram Stories

Bar patrons in New York’s Greenwich Village were in the right place at the right time when Adele and Jennifer Lawrence showed up. The Daily News reports Grammy-winning singer Adele and her Oscar-winning actress pal hit the gay bar Pieces on Friday night, to the delight of the crowd.

They drank and danced and schmoozed, hugging shirtless men and taking selfies while the crowd applauded.

jesus fucking christ adele pic.twitter.com/lOOQG3oxWM — chesca (@ADELEGASM) March 23, 2019

They danced to Kylie Minogue and played a drinking game.

Adele losing on a drinking game in a gay bar in NYC pic.twitter.com/kEka1JsSgO — adele doing things (@adeleactivities) March 23, 2019

And Adele participated in a game show hosted by a drag queen and introduced herself as a married, stay-at-home mom.

I’M AT PIECES AND ADELE AND JENNIFER LAWRENCE ARE HERE LMFAOO pic.twitter.com/sQfzOcRJmh — Joe (@JoeMichaelII) March 23, 2019

IM DYING ADELE WAS AT A FRICKING GAY BAR pic.twitter.com/2vZmX2tLuP — Mikreee (@DoughnutBTW) March 24, 2019

Jennifer Lawrence goes backstage to get the drag queen makeup treatment following a surprise appearance at Pieces Bar in NY with @Adele. pic.twitter.com/2IFDwDWQH2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 24, 2019

Adele has long been a favorite in the LGBTQ community. She told Time magazine in 2015 that she couldn’t wait to find out who her young son’s “girlfriend or his boyfriend is going to be. ... Whatever my kid wants to do or be I will always support him no matter what.”



