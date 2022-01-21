WATCH: Adele delays Las Vegas residency

Adele has been forced to delay the start of her Las Vegas residency after Covid-19 cases in her team delayed her preparations. The 33-year-old singer wept as she announced on Thursday that she's been forced to delay the start of her highly-anticipated concert series at the world-famous Caesars Palace Hotel because of Covid-19 cases in her crew.

Adele admitted she was "gutted" not to be able to get on stage on Friday night and was "embarrassed" by the delay. She said in a video shared to her social media channels: "“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid. Half my crew and team are [ill] with Covid and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show.

"I’m gutted — I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that traveled to get [to the show]. I’m really, really sorry." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele) The “Can I Get It” singer pledged to reschedule the cancelled shows.

She added: "We’re going to reschedule all of the dates, we’re on it right now, and I’m gonna finish my show and get it to where it’s supposed to be. We’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry.” The “Weekends With Adele” residency was announced in November.