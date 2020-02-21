Hollywood actress Amanda Bynes has introduced her fiance to her fans.
The 33-year-old actress - whose career has been undermined by substance abuse and legal issues over recent years - has taken to the photo-sharing platform to introduce Paul Michael to her followers, describing him as "drop-dead gorgeous".
In the video clip, Amanda says: "Hey everyone, this is Paul, my fiance. I'm so lucky. As you can see, he's drop-dead gorgeous. And, he's also the best person on the face of the Earth."
Then, Amanda started to apologise to various people she's offended on social media in recent years.
The actress also revealed that she and Paul have both been sober for more than one year now.