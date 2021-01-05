WATCH: Are Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde dating?

Harry Styles is reportedly dating Olivia Wilde. The 26-year-old singer and the 36-year-old actress - who recently worked together on the upcoming movie ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ - were reportedly spotted holding hands whilst at a friend’s wedding over the weekend, and sources have now claimed the pair have actually been dating for “a few weeks”. An insider told People magazine: "They were in Montecito, California this weekend for a wedding. They were affectionate around their friends, held hands and looked very happy. They have dated for a few weeks.” Photos of the pair were obtained by Page Six, and show Olivia holding hands with Harry at the wedding, where they both wore masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. The two stars were also later seen at Harry’s LA home with luggage in tow.

Meanwhile, it was reported in November that Olivia had split from her longtime partner Jason Sudeikis - with whom she has son Otis, six, and daughter Daisy, four - in early 2020.

A source said at the time: "The split happened at the beginning of the year. It's been amicable and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship.”

And it was later reported the pair remain "each other’s biggest supporters" despite their split.

Another insider explained: "There was absolutely no drama or scandal, they just didn’t work as a couple anymore. If you’re looking for a juicy story, there just isn’t one.

“Of course their kids are their number one priority and at the forefront of any decision they make.

"They adore each other and have nothing but the utmost respect for one another. They will continue to be each other’s biggest supporters, especially when it comes to parenting their children and their careers.

"They see each other all the time still."