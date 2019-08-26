Ariana Grande. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Ariana Grande took to the stage at Manchester Pride on Sunday for her first performance in the city since her One Love benefit concert. The 26-year-old star was left devastated in May 2017 when a terrorist bomb killed 22 people and injured more than 250 others at her concert at Manchester Arena and while she returned two weeks later for One Love Manchester, to help raise funds for those affected, her concert at Pride on Sunday was her first major gig in the city since the tragedy.

Before the concert, Ariana tweeted: "on our way to manchester pride. love u so much. can't wait to give u all our love. you're my heart in every way. see u soon (sic)."

And the star admitted that she was "overwhelmed" as she took to the stage.

She told the crowd: "Manchester holds a very special place in my heart. I'm so happy to be with you, so thank you for having me. Sorry, I'm so nervous. I had so much more to say but I'm really very overwhelmed. So thank you."

Ariana opened her set with "no tears left to cry", the first song she released after the tragedy', and performed many of her hits including "7 rings","'One Last Time", "Break Free", "Side to Side", "break up with your girlfriend, I'm bored" and "Be Alright" during her 35-minute headlining set.