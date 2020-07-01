WATCH: August Alsina confirms past relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith

Los Angeles - American singer August Alsina revealed on Tuesday that he had been in a relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith with her husband Will Smith's blessing. Appearing on "The Interview" on YouTube with "The Breakfast Club" co-host Angela Yee, the "No Love" singer opened up for the first time about his relationship with "Girls Trip" star after Yee asked him about the rumours of them dating. He said: "Here's what I'll say, people, can have whatever ideas that they like, but what I'm not okay with is my character being in question. Contrary to what some people believe I'm not a trouble maker, you know, I don't like drama... But in this instance, it's very different. There's so many people that are side-eyeing me." August continued: "I sat down with Will (Smith) and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership that they've spoken on several times not involving romanticism. He gave me his blessing. I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life and I truly love and have a ton of love for her." Last year, Jada - who has children Jaden, 21, and Willow, 19, with the 'Independence Day' actor - admitted she and her spouse no longer celebrate their wedding anniversary because their marriage has changed over the years.

She said: "It's more of a life partnership, so it's not steeped in that day.

"We don't really celebrate that day anymore in the sense because the context of our union is totally different."

And Will, 51, has insisted nothing will ever end his relationship with his 48-year-old "life partner".

He previously said: "We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realise you are literally with someone for the rest of your life.

"There's no deal breakers. There's nothing she could do -- ever. Nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space."

The couple have yet to comment on August's claims.

Watch the interview below:

In case you missed it, rumours of Will and Jada being in an open marriage has been common knowledge but never confirmed until now.

Twitter also weighed in on the matter sharing their thoughts about the situation.

