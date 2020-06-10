WATCH: Ava DuVernay recalls traumatising police incident

Ava DuVernay has recalled the "traumatising" experience of seeing her father restrained by police in their backyard when he had done nothing wrong.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey on her two-part special, "Where Do We Go From Here?", Ava said: "Police came into our backyard and -we grew up in the south cities of Los Angeles - police came in and I remember coming out of the house and seeing my father, my proud, beautiful father on the ground in our own backyard wrestled to the ground by police."

The 47-year-old director recalled how the police claimed her dad, who had been at home throughout, "fit the description of someone who was running in through the neighbourhood."

She added: "And so, seeing that was traumatising me as a young person.

"But it fit in with all of the police aggression that I grew up with living in Compton and Long Beach and Lynwood here in LA. Just a continuous presence always around."