Academy Award winner Ben Affleck. (WME)/DC Entertainment via AP Images)

Ben Affleck says he decided not to return as Batman when he couldn't crack the idea for the next standalone film. In January, it was announced that he would not be returning for the Matt Reeves-directed standalone film, titled "The Batman", which is scheduled for a June 25, 2021 release. Affleck had previously stepped down from directing the Batman film.

The 46-year-old actor opened up about his decision to end his stint as Batman in the DC films when he appeared on chat show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", reports etonline.com.

"I tried to direct a version of it and worked with a really good screenwriter, but just couldn't come up with a version, I couldn't crack it," Affleck said.

"So I thought it was time to let someone else take a shot at it. They got some really good people so I'm excited."

The Oscar winner appeared as the Caped Crusader in two films - 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and 2017's "Justice League".

When host Jimmy Kimmel asked Affleck if he has any parting words, he said: "I don't know? I guess, I'm not Batman."



