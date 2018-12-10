Beyoncé. Picture: Mason Poole

Grammy Award-winning singer Beyoncé gave a power-packed performance at the pre-wedding celebrations of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal in India over the weekend. The pop star performed on Sunday night for a star-studded audience, which included former US First Lady Hillary Clinton and a slew of Bollywood celebrities including newlywed Priyanka Chopra and her American singer husband Nick

Known for songs like "Crazy in Love", "Single Ladies" and "Run the World (Girls)", Beyoncé chose a thigh-high slit red and gold dress with a plunging neckline by designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. she completed her look with soft curls and a gold maatha-patti.

Beyonce performed on numbers like "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran and belted out her greatest hits.

The "Baby boy" left Udaipur on Monday morning. She was sporting a grey hoodie and sunglasses at the airport.

Beyonce arrived in the city of lakes on Sunday to perform at the pre-wedding celebrations.

Beyonce's arrival for a private concert here has been much talked about since September when American singer John Legend performed at Isha and Anand's engagement in Italy's Lake Como.

Among those who joined the party were business tycoons, as well as Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek Bachchan with mother Jaya, wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita, Boney Kapoor with daughters Janhvi and Khushi, Siddharth Roy Kapur with wife Vidya Balan, John Abraham with wife Priya Runchal, Ronnie Screwvala with wife Zarine, Karisma Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Karan Tacker.

Veteran actress Rekha also arrived here on Sunday.

Isha and Anand, scions of the Ambani and Piramal business families respectively, will wed as per Indian traditions, customs and culture at the Mumbai residence of the Ambani family on Wednesday.

