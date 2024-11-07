WATCH: Beyoncé channels Pamela Anderson in new 'Bodyguard' music video

The song forms part of the musical superstar’s album “Cowboy Carter”, which marked her first foray into country music.

Beyoncé has taken it back to the 1990s as she transformed into Pamela Anderson for her "Bodyguard" music video.

On Tuesday, November 6, Queen B capped off her Halloween costume extravaganza by posting images on Instagram showcasing her transformation into the renowned actress.

In the video, the 43-year-old rocked a black corset dress as Barb Wire, Anderson’s sexy nightclub owner character from the 1996 action movie of the same name.

Rocking Anderson’s blond hair and her make-up look from the film, the “Single Ladies” songstress followed it up in a separate post by uploading more images of her as Anderson at the VMAs and as Barb Wire as well as her channelling the actress’s “Baywatch” character, C.J. Parker while wearing her iconic red swimsuit which had the words “Beywatch”, with the caption: “BEYLLOWEEN FIN.”

The music video also features the singer donning Anderson's iconic pink fuzzy hat from the 1999 MTV VMAs. She captioned the post: “BEYWATCH”.

Meanwhile, Anderson reposted Beyoncé’s “Barb Wire” post on her Instagram Stories, adding a heart emoji and writing: "Don't call me bey ..." along with a kissy face emoji.

Beyoncé skipped out on her Halloween festivities last year but returned with an array of costumes, including dressing up in a Betty Davis as she paid tribute to the late funk singer and former wife of Miles Davis by recreating her “This Is It” album cover as she she wore a 70s-inspired black and white plunging bodysuit.

She also rocked a Prince look by wearing a short wig, purple coat and boots and she channelled actress Apollonia by wearing a black blazer and bodysuit.