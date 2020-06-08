WATCH: Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Michelle Obama congratulate US graduates

Several high-profile celebrities, including Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Shawn Mendes, congratulated this year's high school and college graduates from the United States at an online graduation ceremony hosted by Michelle and Barack Obama.

"You did something remarkable," US singer Alicia Keys said at the spectacle broadcast on YouTube on Sunday, in which all those involved spoke out in pre-recorded video messages.

"It was a hard week, a hard month and a hard year, and I know that right now it doesn't feel like there is much to celebrate. But it's OK if you don't feel OK right now," she said.

Grammy award-winning artist Taylor Swift said an online graduation ceremony amid a pandemic and mass protests against racism and police brutality may not be what the students hoped for.

"But expect the unexpected and still celebrate," Swift said.