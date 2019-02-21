Beyoncé and Jay Z. Picture: Instagram

The Carters, Beyoncé and Jay Z, accepted their Brit Award for Best International Group on Wednesday and the Duchess of Sussex made an unexpected cameo in their pre-recorded acceptance speech. In the acceptance speech video, a portrait of Meghan in royal garb is shown which then zooms out to Beyoncé and Jay Z standing in front of the painting echoing the opening scene of their 'APESH* T' video.

Beyoncé then thanks the Brit Awards for being "very supportive" with Jay Z only saying "you're welcome".

The Carters then turn around in a similar fashion to the ending of the 'APESH* T' video and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter being heard in the background.

The 'Drunk In Love' singer then shared an article on her website honouring the Duchess of Sussex as part of Black History Month in conjunction with her We Good campaign. Stating that Meghan is using "her platform for good" and that during her nuptials she brought many "Black traditions to her Royal Wedding".

The multi-Grammy award-winning superstar ended the article saying that "in honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. (sic)" And congratulating Meghan on her pregnancy.