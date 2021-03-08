WATCH: Beyoncé records musical tribute for late fan

Beyoncé has shared a moving musical medley in honour of a 13-year-old fan who has died of cancer. The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram over the weekend to share a cappella versions of “Brown Skin Girl”, “Halo”, and “Love on Top” to pay tribute to Lyric 'Yhung' Chanel, who died on Friday aged just 13 after a two-year battle with brain cancer and anaplastic ependymoma. In the video tribute, Beyoncé's music was accompanied by photos from the teenager's own Instagram account, and when she sang “Love on Top”, she changed the word “baby” to Lyric's name in the chorus. She sang: “Lyric, it’s you/ You’re the one I love / And you’re the one I need. “You’re the only thing I see / Come on, Lyric, it’s you / You’re the one that gives your all / You’re the one I can always call / When I need you baby everything stops / Finally, you put my love on top.”

She ended the musical tribute by saying: “I love you with all my heart.”

The youngster's family thanked the “Crazy in Love” hitmaker for her musical tribute.

They wrote on Instagram: “Thank you @beyonce. I’m so grateful that Lyric was able to hear you sing to her before she left this world.”

Beyoncé - who has eight-year-old Blue Ivy and three-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with husband Jay-Z - had been corresponding with Lyric for several months before her passing, and in September, she sent her flowers and a note in response to a clip of her fan singing 'Love on Top' when she was much younger.

Quoting the track's lyrics, the star wrote on in the letter: “Honey, Honey, I can see the stars all the way from here, I can feel the sun whenever you’re near.

“I was so moved to see how these lyrics inspired you, not nearly as much as you inspired me. I can’t wait to meet you one day and I’m so happy you’re home safely. You are a survivor. God bless, B.”

At the time, Lyric shared her shock over the gift on her own Instagram account.

She wrote: "Thank you so much for these flowers. I love you and I can’t wait to meet you.”

And the following month, the teenager was thrilled to receive a box of garments from Beyoncé's Ivy Park range.

Alongside a video of her family unboxing the package, she wrote: “Just got back from the getting Chemo and look at the surprise that was waiting. I love you so much### you are my Yoncé.(sic)"