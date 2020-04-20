WATCH: Beyoncé says coronavirus is 'killing black people at an alarming rate'

American star Beyoncé warned that coronavirus is "killing black people at an alarmingly high rate" during "One World: Together At Home". The 38-year-old singer delivered a passionate speech during her appearance at the star-studded event, which helped to raise money for the fight against the pandemic. The "Halo" hitmaker - who has Blue, eight, and two-year-old twins Sir and Rumi with Jay Z - said: "Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home. "African American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis. Those with pre-existing conditions are at an even higher risk. This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America."

Beyoncé made a surprise appearance for One World #TogetherAtHome. pic.twitter.com/vuJKszT2Hw — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) April 19, 2020

Beyoncé called on the public to remain cautious amid the pandemic.

She said: "Please protect yourselves. We are one family and we need you. We need your voices, your abilities, and your strength all over this world."

The chart-topping star also expressed her gratitude for the people who are continuing to work in essential roles, despite the threat of the virus.

She shared: "Tonight we celebrate true heroes, those who are making the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe, fed and healthy ... we continue to pray for your safety.

"To those in the food industry, delivery workers, mail carriers, and sanitation employees who are working so we can be safe in our homes, we thank you for your selfless service."

What's more, Beyoncé asked the public to "keep the faith" amid the current health crisis.

She explained: "I know it is very hard, but please be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive, and continue to pray for our heroes.

"Goodnight and God bless you."