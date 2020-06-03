WATCH: Big Sean doesn't feel free or equal as a black man

Big Sean "doesn't feel equal" and "doesn't feel free" as a black man in America. The 32-year-old rapper has spoken candidly about his experiences as a black man in America, insisting he has never felt "free", as he called for change in society. He said in a video shared to Twitter and Instagram: "So you want to talk about land of equality and freedom? "I don't feel equal and I don't feel free. Of course let's speak up and be heard, but things have to change." The "Single Again" hitmaker called for "justice to be served" in the wake of the death of George Floyd after a police officer - who has subsequently been charged with third-degree murder - knelt on his neck and insisted real change wouldn't happen without it.

He said: "Clearly we got the whole world's attention, obviously.

"And justice has to be served. Period. And if it's not, I don't think things are going to change or get better."

Sean also opened up about his experiences joining in with protests over the last few days and suggested there were people infiltrating the demonstrations with "ulterior motives".

He said: I know I been protesting, I know a lot of us been out on the streets protesting.

"And it's been a lot of unity, but I also see a lot of people with ulterior motives that look like undercover cops. I don't know if they are undercover cops, but like, you know, starting a lot of the conflict, a lot of the issues.

"And we've all seen places where they've got them bricks conveniently located to wreak havoc, and I don't know what the ulterior motive is.

"I don't know if it's to make us look like we wild beasts or don't have control, but we clearly are not wild beasts. We're extraordinary, talented magical people that if you took us out of the equation, the world would be very, very bland."

The "Mercy" hitmaker reflected on the history of discrimination throughout the US, insisting the country has a "racist foundation".

He said:"Our ancestors built this country for free, OK? So I'm just talking from the heart right now but one of my biggest issues is that...this current government, and country, is built on a racist foundation. A lot of us know this. You want to talk about systemic oppression, you want to talk about the justice system being targeted to people that look like me.

"And it's impossible to get out of once you in there, you know?...Some of the first polices forces ever was made during slavery, down South, in them Southern states. And their main focus was to capture, apprehend, beat, discipline slaves, rip them apart from their families, keep them apart and God knows whatever else.

"So that's what I'm saying, that's how deep it goes back.

"So no wonder that a cop feels like they could kill a Black man or woman and feel like it's a way of life."