WATCH: Billie Eilish blasts Texas abortion law at Austin City Limits

Billie Eilish fumed over Texas' abortion law during her performance at Austin City Limits. As of September 2021, abortion is prohibited in Texas once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, and during her performance at Austin City Limits over the weekend, the Grammy-winner admitted she contemplated calling off her performance there, but ultimately decided it was unfair on her fans because they are the "victims".

Billie fumed: “I’m sick and tired of old men. Shut the f*** up about our bodies.” She continued: “When they made that s*** a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show, because I wanted to punish this f****** place for allowing that to happen here. “But then, I remembered that it’s you guys that are the f****** victims, and you deserve everything in the world.”

The 'No Time To Die' singer implored: “We need to tell them to shut the f*** up.” Billie then put her middle finger in the air and added: “My body, my f****** choice!” The 'Listen Before I Go' singer also took aim at climate change deniers.

She said: “If you don’t think global warming exists, you’re a f****** loser." “my body my fucking choice” - billie eilish pic.twitter.com/5ia0QIPgq4 — billiebabycutie (@billiebabycute) October 3, 2021 The 19-year-old megastar previously spoke out on the issue and slammed those in charge at The White House. She said in May: “Honestly, I can’t even look at my phone. I have no words for the b****es in the f****** White House ... it’s so unbelievable.

“It makes me, like, red. It makes my ears f****** steam out of my head. “Women should say, should do and feel and be exactly what they want. There should be nobody else telling them how to live their life, how to do s*** ... it just makes me so mad that if I start talking about it, I won’t stop. “Men should not make women’s choices — that’s all I have to say."

Billie airing her anger towards the abortion law came as Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer attended the Women's March in New York on Saturday (02.10.21). The 31-year-old actress - who is pregnant with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney - and the 'Trainwreck' star took part in the rally for abortion justice outside the US Supreme Court in the Big Apple. The former could be seen holding a handwritten sign which read: “Women can’t be free if they don’t control their bodies.”