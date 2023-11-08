WATCH: Billie Eilish raps along to Young Thug’s ‘Power’ in viral TikTok video

Pop star Billie Eilish has long been a known fan of hip hop, so it should come as no surprise that the ‘Lovely’ star was recently seen mouthing a few of the lyrics to Young Thug’s 2016 hit single, ‘Power’ in a TikTok video. However, many fans seemed surprised (some pleasantly, others not so much) that the 21-year-old knew the classic rap song.

“Billie Eilish rapping ‘Power’ by Young Thug in a recent TikTok 🐍🔥,” shared nfr_podcast on Monday night. Billie Eilish rapping ‘Power’ by Young Thug in a recent TikTok 🐍🔥pic.twitter.com/2AoZJYEqes — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) November 6, 2023

The post has since been viewed over 50 million times in just over 24 hours and drawn thousands of comments on Twitter (X). “I’m suddenly the biggest Billie Eilish fan, her music slaps,” commented one tweep. Another added, “She’s always had great taste in music.” Others focused their attention on how beautiful she looks in the video.

“Not to be dramatic but i would literally die to look like this,” tweeted @kuromipi3. “She is absolutely unbelievably gorgeous,” added another. not to be dramatic but i would literally die to look like this https://t.co/XzS7eSvhoU — mare (@kuromipi3) November 8, 2023