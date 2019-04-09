Singer Beyoncé sits with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter during the second half of an NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. Picture: AP



Netflix dropped the trailer for their upcoming 'Homecoming' documentary on Monday and while the BeyHive lost their minds knowing solo Beyoncé is back the Ivy League also rejoiced.

Beyoncé's oldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, might only be be 7-years-old but she already has a standom that is ready for her to snatch their wigs as a performer.





The first glimpse of the Blue's innate musical talents came when Jay Z shared the "Blue's Freestyle/We Family" as a bonus track on his 2018 album "4:44" and she dropped some serious bars.

The next sign of Blue's impending greatness was a short clip Beyoncé shared last year, featuring Blue doing choreography with her mother and the rest of her dancers.





In the 'Homecoming' trailer is once again seen dancing with her superstar mom, and the Ivy League (Blue's stans) were living for their upcoming queen slaying choreography.

Blue Ivy choreographed Beyoncé’s entire Coachella set. A legend. A threat. pic.twitter.com/8iJCUFEENV — Danny (@localblackicon) April 8, 2019

Blue Ivy is letting the girls know they got about a good 10 years left before she arrives. pic.twitter.com/qj8EcR0wRO — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) April 8, 2019

I just want to point everyone’s attention to the 31 second mark where Blue Ivy is instructing her mom and the dancers on what to do for the show. I imagine her being like: “For the last time it’s like this. Now, 5, 6, 7, 8.” pic.twitter.com/N9qaCNRJfc — alley: persona (@alleywilson_) April 8, 2019

#Beychella, from beginning to end, was the work of our Queen Blue Ivy. #HOMECOMING pic.twitter.com/EHMrm8Rg1B — You Were At My Wedding Denise (@MvelaseP) April 8, 2019

Just so yall know, Blue Ivy Carter is coming to take Beyoncés crown. Shes our next supreme, its confirmed. pic.twitter.com/LDQWuud9HT — JabbarLewis (@JabbarLewis) April 8, 2019

Blue Ivy invented hair AND choreography. Wow. — rodeo juju (@juliacraven) April 8, 2019

Blue Ivy has officially unlocked icon status. #BeyonceHomecoming pic.twitter.com/2WVqrck4t6 — Erik J. Mac (@erikjmac) April 8, 2019











