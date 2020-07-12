WATCH: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan speaks from hospital

Bollywood Legend Amitabh Bachchan, (77) has made a video thanking the staff of Nanavati Hospital for their tremendous work in fighting Covid-19. The Indian film actor tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was taken to hospital for treatment. On July 11, Bachchan confirmed on Twitter that he had contracted the virus and urged people who had been in contact with him to get tested too. "I have tested Covid positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited... "All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" tweeted @SrBachchan.

Soon after Bachchan's tweet, his son Abhishek Bachchan had tweeted to confirm that he too had tested Covid-19 positive.

"Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for Covid-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," said Abhishek.

In Bachchan's viral video he said: "These are trying times. Everyone is being worked to their absolute limits. There is always fear, there is perhaps depression, but please do not despair, do not panic. We are all together in this, we are all working together. And we hope and wish that very soon we will all come out of this extraneous circumstances.

"Thank you so much Nanavati Hospital and all the nurses and doctors and the staff that are working there. I have had wonderful experience every time I have been to your facility," he said.

Bachchan's daughter in law, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya, have also tested positive for Covid-19.

Bachchan's wife, Jaya has tested negative.

Watch the full video here: