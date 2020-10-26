WATCH: Brad Pitt narrates a Joe Biden presidential campaign advert

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has narrated an ad for Joe Biden's presidential campaign. The Hollywood film star has lent his voice to the 60-second ad, which sees the Democrat politician meet American voters and shake their hands. In the ad, Brad says: "America is a place for everyone. Those who chose this country, those who fought for it, some Republicans, some Democrats, and most just somewhere in between." The 56-year-old actor observed that Americans are "all looking for the same thing - someone who understands their hopes, their dreams, their pain, to listen, to bring people together, to get up every day and work to make life better for families like yours". NEW: Brad Pitt narrates a new ad Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is airing during tonight’s World Series. pic.twitter.com/Tgfm1Z2OIe — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) October 24, 2020 Prior to the ad being broadcast, Brad's ex-wife Jennifer Aniston took to social media to encourage her followers to vote in the election.

The 51-year-old actress - who was married to Brad between 2000 and 2005 - said via Instagram: "#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris.

“I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever.

“Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies.

“Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died. (sic)"

Jennifer also discouraged her followers from supporting Kanye West's presidential ambitions, urging people to vote responsibly instead.

She wrote: "This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. ⠀

"PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible [praying emoji] (sic)"