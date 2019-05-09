Hollywood star Brad Pitt has laughed off claims that he is dating his former wife Jennifer Aniston.



There is a buzz that Pitt may have rekindled his love with Aniston after he attended her 50th birthday party in February. But the 55-year-old laughed off the claims when he was directly asked about the actress.

Pitt was out and about in Los Angeles on May 3 when the question to the star was caught on camera. A photographer asked him if they were getting back together and Pitt giggled and simply said: "Oh my God!"