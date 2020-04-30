WATCH: Britney Spears accidentally burnt down her gym

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Britney Spears has revealed she lost most of the gym equipment after she accidentally left two candles burning in her home gym. The "Oops... I Did It Again" hitmaker took to Instagram to reveal she had returned to her home workout station for the first time in six months, after she left two candles on and it wrecked most of her equipment, bar two machines. She told fans in a video update: "Hey, guys! I'm in my gym right now. I haven't been in here for, like, six months, because I burned my gym down unfortunately. "I had two candles, and yeah, one thing led to another, and I burned it down." Fortunately no one was hurt in the fire.

Britney captioned the post: "It was an accident .... but yes .... I burnt it down.

"I walked past the door to the gym and flames BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt .

"Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym !!!!!

"But it could be much worse so I'm grateful.

"Pssss I like working out better outside anyways (sic)"

The "Toxic" singer - who has sons Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13, with ex-husband Kevin Federline - then proceeded to show her followers her latest workout.

Britney has been dating personal trainer Sam Asghari since 2016, and the pair regularly workout together.

The fitness guru said previously: "That's the best thing - if you share that same passion you can go out and have fun and exercise together.

"I've done the workouts with her many times. We actually did a video last year. A lot of the workouts are on my website."

And Sam has even let his girlfriend teach him one of her legendary dance routines from her music videos.

He claimed: "I've tried a few, but I'm not a big dancer!"