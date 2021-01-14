WATCH: Bruce Willis admits 'error in judgement' after not wearing mask in public

Bruce Willis has admitted not wearing a face mask was "an error in judgement". The 'Die Hard' actor was spotted without a face covering in a Rite Aid pharmacy in Los Angeles, California on Monday, and he has now responded to backlash over the incident. In a statement, he told PEOPLE: "It was an error in judgement. Be safe out there everyone and let's continue to mask up." According to reports, Bruce was asked to leave the pharmacy with other customers becoming upset that he wasn't wearing a mask, despite having a bandanna round his neck. The 65-year-old star was pictured without a face covering, and is said to have walked out without making a purchase.

Last year, it was revealed Bruce had been quarantining in Idaho with ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26, earlier in the pandemic.

Originally, his current wife Emma and their two daughters Mabel, eight, and Evelyn, six, had been staying in Los Angeles, but in late May the model was able to travel to Idaho with her children to meet up with the rest of the family.

Scout had revealed in April that Emma and Bruce weren't quarantining together because one of their kids had stepped on a hypodermic needle discarded in a park so had needed medical tests.

She explained: "My stepmom was supposed to come up here with my little sisters, but my younger sister, who is now about to be [six] years old, at a park, had never gotten the talk about not f****** with hypodermic needles that she found.

"So she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot... My stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor.

"So my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters."