WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner is a 'dreamer' in 1st campaign video

Caitlyn Jenner has vowed to be a "compassionate disruptor" if she is voted Governor of California.

The 71-year-old reality star has hit out at "career politicians" in her first campaign video since announcing she was running for Governor of California last month and accused them of "destroying" the idealism of the state.

The three-minute video featured footage of current governor Gavin Newsom, who has been criticised by Republicans for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, while Caitlyn said in a voiceover: "I’ve always been a dreamer. California was once the envy of the world. We had what everyone else wanted. The American dream grew up here.

"Yet career politicians and their policies have destroyed that dream. It’s been locked away, closed, shuttered, left in the dark, burned down."

The footage also included footage of Caitlyn winning gold in the 1976 Olympic decathlon, when she was still known as Bruce Jenner, as well as clips of her at the 2015 Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards as she vowed to be a "compassionate disruptor".

She continued: "The government is now involved in every part of our lives. They have taken our money, our jobs and our freedom. California needs a disruptor, a compassionate disruptor.

"I came here with a dream 48 years ago, to be the greatest athlete in the world. Now, I enter a different kind of race. Arguably, my most important one yet, to save California."

Current governor Gavin, a Democrat, is only two years into his four-year term, but there is a petition to recall his position ongoing.

If the petition is successful, the voters of California will have their say on whether they want Gavin sacked, and if the majority say yes, a vote will be held to select a new governor.