Speaking in a preview clip ahead of an upcoming episode of WE tv's "Untold Stories of Hip Hop" - which is set to air on Thursday - she claimed: "I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and the photographer, he was trying to get close to me like, 'Yeah, you want to get in this magazine?' Then he pulled his d**k out. I was so f***ing mad, and I was just like, 'This is crazy.' "