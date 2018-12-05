Cardi B and Offset. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Cardi B has revealed she and Offset are no longer together, a year after they married in secret.



The 26-year-old rapper has explained she and the Migos rapper - who married in September 2017 and welcomed daughter Kulture into the world in July - "grew out of love" but are still "really good" friends and business partners.





Cardi shared a video on Instagram titled "There you go ... peace and love", and in the clip she said: "So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now.





"We are really good friends and we are really good business partners-- you know he's always somebody that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time.





"It's nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love but we are not together anymore."





But the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker insisted she will always have "a lot of love" for the 26-year-old star.





She added: "I don't know it might take time to get a divorce and I'm going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father."





Offset hasn't made a statement on the shock split yet, but he did make a brief response to Cardi's videos.





He simply posted: "Y'all won."





Many fans have speculated the video may be a prank as it was only a few days ago that Cardi shared photos of the couple kissing at a basketball game.





In June, the 'Bartier Cardi' singer revealed she and Offset had secretly got married.



