WATCH: Cardi B calls out fellow celebrities and US government

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

International rap star Cardi B has become one of the biggest celebrity voices during the coronavirus outbreak with her video on Instagram. Now, the "Money Bag" hitmaker has aimed her frustrations at fellow celebrities and the US government for sending mixed messages to the general American public. Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the "Rhythm + Flow" star is seen wearing a mask and she starts by mentioning that she usually goes on to mention that her videos are usually for entertainment purposes. However, this time around she wanted to address the confusion being caused by President Donald Trump and celebrities over who can and can't be tested for the virus. She said: "If number 45 is getting on a podium saying hey listen if you do not have any symptoms of the coronavirus which is coughing, fever and whatsoever etc, etc. Do not get tested because we don't have enough test kits to test everyone.

"But if a celebrity is saying 'Hey listen I don't have no symptoms. I'm feeling good, I feel healthy. I don't feel like nothing, but I went and got tested and I'm positive for the coronavirus'

"That cause confusion. (sic)"

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper goes on to give an example of regular people who were out and about but aren't showing symptoms and how they might infect those around them without knowing.

Following this, she explains how if your 30 in America, you can only get tested after you have symptoms for eight days. And that it takes four days to get your results back.

Furthermore, Cardi mentions American citizens are being told if they test positive that they need to self-quarantine and only come to the hospital if they have a very high fever. Which isn't feasible for a lot of regular people who don't have big houses and live in small flats with multiple people, thereby increasing the chances of infecting the people around them.

She also touches on how expensive it is to get tested and many people can't afford it and then says the US government needs to make testing free and treatment free.

The "Press" rapper ends by saying that it's the government's fault for not taking precautionary mentions when the virus was still in only in China and they should be responsible for the current situation.

Watch the video below: