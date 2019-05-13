Offset, left, and Cardi B arrive at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Cardi B got to spend her first Mother's Day (12.05.19) with her daughter thanks to a surprise set up by her husband Offset. The 26-year-old rapper had previously lamented over her Mother's Day plans after she was booked to play a concert in South Carolina and therefore wouldn't be able to spend the day with her 10-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari.

But thanks to her husband and Migos rapper Offset, Cardi got her Mother's Day wish when he surprised her on Sunday by bringing their tot all the way to South Carolina to visit her.

In a sweet Instagram post, the 'I Like It' rapper gushed: "I'm not saying I got the best husband ever, but I really go the best husband ever. Thank you babe, I love you! Bringin' my baby ... hi mama!"

And Cardi captioned the video: I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you @offsetyrn Thank you for surprising me with my baby and my gifts I love you soooo much. (sic)"

Offset also surprised his spouse with two Birkin bags.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker had complained about her plans for the special day earlier this week, when she realised she had been booked to play at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

She said: "I'm very sad about Mother's Day because I saw that I'm booked for Mother's Day for a show and I had plans for Mother's Day.

"I just hope South Carolina turns up for me because it's like I'm going to spend my first Mother's Day with them."

And while Cardi has taken Kulture on some of her tour dates with her, she said at the time that it was unlikely she'd fly the tot out to South Carolina with her because she's "sensitive" when it comes to flying.

She added: "If it's not convenient for her to fly, I won't [take her] because she's really sensitive with the planes and her ears."