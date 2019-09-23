Cardi B. Picture: Instagram.

This week Cardi B shared a trailer for her upcoming Netflix series, Rhythm + Flow. In the trailer, Cardi, Chance The Rapper and T.I. travel to Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Atlanta in hopes of finding Hip Hop’s next star. This is Netflix’s first music competition show.

The three-week, 10-episode series will premiere on the streaming service on October 9. In a video posted on her social media, the "I Like It" hit maker said: “I’m looking for somebody that when I’m going to my car I’m gonna remember their music, I’m gonna remember their face, I’m gonna remember their personality. We wanna find you, we wanna discover you."









During an interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", Jennifer Lopez, who stars alongside the New York rapper, said that Cardi was perfect for the role. “She’s such a natural at what she does,” said the actress.





“This was so suited to her. She really knew this world and I told her, ‘You just have to be the person that you were when I first started looking at you on Instagram. That girl, that’s the girl that we need.’ And she was like, ‘OK.’ She knew exactly what to do.”

Her Netflix show comes hot on the heels of the success of "Hustlers" in which she plays Diamond. Described as her breakout role The Lorene Scafaria-directed film premiered on the big screen on Friday last week and brought in a total of $34-million at the box office.