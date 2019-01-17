Cardi B. Picture: Instagram

International rapper Cardi B has a few words for the US President Donald Trump about the ongoing partial government shutdown on Thursday. The "Money" rapper is known for speaking her mind and this time around she dragged for Trump about the federal government shutdown in an Instagram video.

In the video, Cardi says that the shutdown has been going on for three weeks and that Trump has summonsed federal government workers to come back to work without getting paid.

Furthermore, she mentions the seventeen day Obama shutdown, knowing that people might bring him up as a counterargument, and says that it was for health care and not to build a wall.

The "Ring" rapper then ends the video by stating that America is currently in a "hellhole" over a wall and that US citizens need to take some action.

Warning explicit video below:

After the video started circulating online several US senators including Chuck Schumer, Brian Schatz and Chris Murphy were debating on Twitter whether or not to share the video.

Omg, I had the same argument with myself 30 minutes ago! — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 17, 2019

Guys, I’m still holding my breath. Are you gonna RT Cardi B or not? — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 17, 2019



