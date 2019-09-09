Cardi B. Picture: Instagram

Cardi B has slammed critics of her plastic surgery and called for women to uplift one another.



The "Clout" rapper took to Instagram to share a video of her ranting about the "s***" she gets for having cosmetic work done and called for women to start "uplifting each other".





She captioned the clip: "Am I bugging ? Women talk about uplifting each other, but are we really uplifting each other ?(sic)"





She then fumed: "Let me tell you somethin': I don't like talkin' s*** about [a] bitch's body because I remember the struggle, baby.





"I remember when I had no mother****in' t*tties, and I remember when I had a fun-size ass.





"I only come at people about their body when they're talking s*** about me."





Warning explicit language below:





The 26-year-old star - who has 12-month-old daughter Kulture with husband Offset - then blasted "natural bitches" who are judgemental despite having "gotten their bodies done".





Sh continued: "Y'all going to be like 'Oh, she think she all that because she got her body done.'





"But you ain't going to talk about how you were saying under her comments, 'Oh bitch, don't go to the ocean or you going to kill all the whales with your mother***in' plastic ass body bitch.'





"I bet you ain't going to say that."





The 'Hustlers' star then brought up her "natural" sister and said she would never dream of dissing another woman because she is jealous of her modified appearance.





She concluded: "My sister - she a natural.





"She got small t*tties.





"She got a little cute ass. She ain't hating on the next bitch because she know if she want it, she could get. "So y'all talking s*** about these bitches' bodies because you want it, or what? 'Cause it sounds like you hatin.(sic)'"





The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker has been open about going under the knife and in May she was forced to postpone a number of concerts, when she realised she had been overzealous in trying to head back to work straight after having undergone liposuction to help her regain her pre-pregnancy body.





She has since returned to the gym and recently admitted she doesn't want to go under the knife again.





She tweeted: "I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause bi##h I ain't getting surgery again but let me tell you I haven't got a headache ever since."





The 'Please Me' rapper had also slammed her critics who hit out at her for the decision to axe her gigs and said she could "do whatever the f##k" she wanted with her body.



