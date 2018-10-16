Change the Rapper. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Chicago — Chance the Rapper is so serious about raising money for arts education programs in Chicago that he took a second job as a Lyft driver to spread the word. The Chicago Tribune reports that the Chicago-born Grammy-winning hip-hop artist who has given millions of dollars to Chicago Public Schools recently went undercover as a driver for the rideshare service to make a video that encourages riders to donate to the city’s public schools arts programs.

The video shows Chance wearing shades and a maroon hat telling riders his name is John. Then he reveals his true identity and encourages riders to use the Lyft app’s feature called Round Up and Donate that allows users to support his charity, The New Chance Fund, or others of their choice.

However, some social media users felt that the trips were staged and that actors were hired for the video. One YouTube user wrote: "This is obviously fake.. nobody ever sits in the front seat in Lyfts, and somehow they all ended up in the same place? Real subtle guys (sic).

AP and IOL