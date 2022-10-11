WATCH: Chris Brown gives props to teen SA student: ‘Her voice is incredible’

US singer Chris Brown was a trending topic on South African Twitter on Monday, after he posted a video of a young female South African student showcasing her vocal prowess on his Instagram Stories. On the video the young student, whom some Twitter users have nicknamed Naledi (which translates to “star” in English), can be seen singing towards the camera in a packed classroom as her classmates sing along with her.

Brown captioned the video: Her voice is incredible. “Chris brown posted Naledi on his IG story 🔥🔥🔥,” shared @khertym. Chris brown posted Naledi on his IG story 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Wg268mdG4I — Mambatha (@KhertyM) October 10, 2022 The song chronicles a young girl’s pain as she sings about how her father constantly sexually abuses her. The lyrics are from a song titled “uBaba Ulala Nami” are from Big Zulu’s most recent album, “Ichwane Lenyoka”.

Twitter users have been re-sharing the short clip while also noting how powerful and painful the lyrics to it are. “Her voice is so sweet,” noted @pumpum_radebe, before adding, “But the song?? 😩😭😢.” Her voice is so sweet. But the song?? 😩😭😢 https://t.co/oyDqQjsa68 — Pumzile🇿🇦 (@PumPum_Radebe) October 10, 2022 “Rape culture is so entrenched in our society it shows up in everything,” said @nomaswazi. “I want to vomit.”

Rape culture is so entrenched in our society it shows up in everything. I want to vomit. https://t.co/5t0zGPA32e — YT: Nomaswazi 11 (@Nomaswazi_11) October 10, 2022 @_lee_m observed: “Yoh the lyrics breaking my heart, this is a 5 year old's reality today💔 Beautiful voice though👌👌.” Yoh the lyrics breaking my heart, this is a 5 year old's reality today💔

Beautiful voice though👌👌 https://t.co/Ql90YYwVwd — Lee (@_Lee_m) October 10, 2022 “Someone translated the lyrics for me and it ruined my day, what a sad song 💔💔💔💔💔💔,” said @abella____. Someone translated the lyrics for me and it ruined my day, what a sad song 💔💔💔💔💔💔 https://t.co/ZiGQUR4ImE — She (@Abella____) October 10, 2022 Big Zulu re-shared the video on his Instagram profile and said: “Chris Brown @chrisbrownofficial acknowledges a young South African singer for her outstanding voice which he posted on his Instagram story, she sang a song by the popular South African musician and hitmaker Big Zulu.

