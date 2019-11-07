WATCH: Chris Evans ruined 'Avengers: Endgame' ending for Anthony Mackie









Chris Evans arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Picture: AP Chris Evans admitted that he accidentally revealed Captain America's final scenes in "Avengers: Endgame" to his co-star Anthony Mackie before he'd seen the script. The two actors starred alongside each other in the final film in the 'Avengers' series but Chris accidentally gave away the emotional final moments that his superhero alter ego Captain America shared with Anthony's character Falcon before he was aware of what was going to happen. In an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", Chris, 38, said: "While we were filming in Atlanta, I had a few people over to watch a football or something, and Mackie was the first one to show up. "I didn't know he didn't know what was going to happen now. I say, 'Hey, man, isn't that scene fantastic?' and he said, 'What scene?' And I said, 'The scene where I give you the shield'! And he said, 'You're giving me the shield?' " "And I said 'Oh no', so I ran to my room and I got the scene and gave it to him, and I got to watch him read the scene for the first time where he's getting the shield.

"And he was so happy and you immediately feel like, 'Man, maybe I robbed this moment, maybe (Marvel Studios President) Kevin Feige deserved this.' But it was so nice to share it with him. He was so happy and deserving. It was just a nice way to have - just between us - the transition of characters."

After spending almost a decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris is now finished with the superhero genre.

However, he has admitted that he'd like to make a 1980s buddy-style comedy with his former MCU co-star Chris Hemsworth, who portrays Thor.

He said: "We had too much fun together, and truly like kids in school, we were separated because we couldn't get s**t done. I would love to do one of those '80s buddy comedies, where we could shed the characters we are known for."