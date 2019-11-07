Chris Evans admitted that he accidentally revealed Captain America's final scenes in "Avengers: Endgame" to his co-star Anthony Mackie before he'd seen the script.
The two actors starred alongside each other in the final film in the 'Avengers' series but Chris accidentally gave away the emotional final moments that his superhero alter ego Captain America shared with Anthony's character Falcon before he was aware of what was going to happen.
In an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", Chris, 38, said: "While we were filming in Atlanta, I had a few people over to watch a football or something, and Mackie was the first one to show up.
"I didn't know he didn't know what was going to happen now. I say, 'Hey, man, isn't that scene fantastic?' and he said, 'What scene?' And I said, 'The scene where I give you the shield'! And he said, 'You're giving me the shield?' "
"And I said 'Oh no', so I ran to my room and I got the scene and gave it to him, and I got to watch him read the scene for the first time where he's getting the shield.