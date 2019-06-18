Chris Hemsworth. Picture: AP

Chris Hemsworth recently revealed that he he feels more comfortable about showing his real self to the world now, so much that he shared a never-seen-before clip of himself singing. During a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show" starring Jimmy Fallon, the "Avengers" star shared a clip of himself dressed as "Fat Thor" singing Johnny Cash's cover of "Hurt" on the set of "Avengers: Endgame," and it was a true sign of bravery because while the fitness junkie and Australian-born star is a dream on the screen, singing is not his strongest suit.

Although he did warn fans that he wasn't a good singer and he didn't have "real" guitar playing skills, the actor has qualms with opening himself up to public criticism because he's come full circle when it comes to press interviews.

"I think the more comfortable I got just doing press in general over the years and interviews...You feel more comfortable about showing a bit more of yourself," Hemsworth told IANS when asked about his decision to open up about his anxiety issues.

"But for me, it was a part of the journey and being able to talk about what I have learnt. I remember when I started acting, hearing Anthony Hopkins in an interview saying that he thinks that each job will be his last... I found great comfort in that. I was like, maybe there is something which brings anxiety and (is) just part of the process," he added.

Earlier this year, in an interview to an international magazine, the "Thor" star admitted that he has had his struggles with anxiety, saying "this is the truth to how I'm feeling and who I am, and I'm as vulnerable as anyone else".