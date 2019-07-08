Ciara and Russell Wilson. Picture: Instagram

Ciara promised husband Russell Wilson "however many babies" he wants on their third wedding anniversary. The '1,2 Step' hitmaker and the 'Seattle Seahawks' quarterback tied the knot on July 6, 2016, and have two-year-old daughter Sienna together, and as they marked the milestone, the couple hinted that more children could be on the way soon.

In a video of the pair posted on Instagram, 30-year-old Russell gushed: "You know she's a special, special woman.

"The way you love, I love that about you. The way you love our kids. You're such a great mom.

"You're just an amazing woman, you're an inspiration to so many people, so many ladies around the world.

"So, I love you for who you are. Many more years of love, fun and joy ... and kids."

And in the comments, 33-year-old Ciara replied: "However many babies you want.

"I love you so much. Grateful for this love.

"Happy Anniversary Honey!! Yay!"

The R&B star - who also has five-year-old Future Zahir with ex-partner Future - also posted footage from their wedding day at the stunning Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England - soundtracked by her song 'Beauty Marks', the album title track on her recent comeback LP.

She captioned the post: "Year 3 Baby! So grateful to spend the rest and best days of my life you with you @DangeRussWilson! #HappyAnniversary "

The 'Goodies' hitmaker admitted last month that she would love to add to her brood.

Asked if she's thinking of having another baby, she said: "I do think about it and I do wanna do it again, of course at the right time. There's no perfect timing, but I'm having fun dancing right now with a little flat tummy. So I'm gonna enjoy this."

And on the instant connection she had with Russell, she said: "I had never had that feeling in my life.

"It was just, like, calm. We were connecting in every way ... His conversation, it was just different. The way that he looked at life was different.

"Also, the energy with my son, it just felt right. And of course, the consistency. He's consistent. That consistency is so crucial.”

Bang Showbiz