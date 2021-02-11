WATCH: Controversial porn publisher Larry Flynt dies from heart failure

Larry Flynt has passed away aged 78. The porn publisher behind Hustler magazine died on Wednesday morning in Los Angeles. It has been reported by TMZ that the magazine owner passed away from heart failure. Flynt was best known for his magazine, run by Larry Flynt Publications, which also creates pornographic videos as well as three pornographic television channels on Hustler TV. In 1978, he was left paralysed from the waist down after an attempt was made on his life by Joseph Paul Franklin. It left him with permanent spinal cord damage and he had been confined to a wheelchair since. The injuries he experienced left him in excruciating pain all the way until his death on Wednesday.

Larry was well known for his famous gold wheelchair, with the late porn publisher admitting he "always just hated the look of a standard wheelchair".

Speaking in 2009, he said: "I always just hated the look of a standard wheelchair, and I figured, if you're going to be in one, why not be in a gold one?"

Tributes have flooded in for Larry on social media.

One wrote: "RIP Larry Flynt! ... Your magazines were a standard in every barracks and ship when I was in the military and we always loved your F*** THE MAN attitude! (sic)"

Whilst another added: "I had the honour of meeting Larry Flynt in the 90s and it was a meeting I will never forget. (sic)"

A third shared: "Rip Larry Flynt. Younger ppl may not know that Larry not only fought for the rights of all when it came to free speech but he also took a bullet due to his work in interracial porn. The man was a revolutionary who broke down many barriers. (sic)"